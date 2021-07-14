WATCH: ‘Blue Birthday’ releases intriguing teaser starring PENTAGON’s Hongseok and Red Velvet’s Yeri

New teaser video has been released by Playlist Studio. Read more.

Playlist Studio has released a new teaser for their upcoming web drama ‘Blue Birthday’ starring PENTAGON’s Hongseok and Red Velvet’s Yeri. The drama is set to release on 23 July at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) on Naver TV and on 8 August at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) on Playlist Studio’s YouTube channel. The teaser also has singer Heize’s voice in the background for the OST.

Playlist Studio is famous for its previous releases ‘Love PLaylist’, ‘A-Teen’ and ‘Live On’. The studio often manages to capture the intricate details of young lives making their web dramas easy to relate to and fun to watch.

This web drama is the first lead acting role for both PENTAGON’s Hongseok and Red Velvet’s Yeri. In the 1 minute 24 seconds long teaser, Yeri’s character, Oh Ha Rin is seen calling out Hongseok’s character Ji Seo Jun and stopping him. She then proceeds to ask him out while holding his hand and looking into his eyes earnestly. Ji Seo Jun further smiles and agrees. This seems to be a scene from the past as both characters are dressed in their school uniform.

The scene cuts to a grown-up Oh Ha Rin surrounded by her friends, waiting for her to blow out the candles on her birthday cake. Yet somehow she finds herself reminiscing about Ji Seo Jun and pictures him sitting right in front of her. On asking to make a wish, Oh ha Rin is taken back to a painful memory of her 18th birthday. The teaser ends with the disappearance of Ji Seo Jun as soon as the candles are blown.

You can watch the teaser below.

We can see sincere acting from both the singers making us curious for more. Are you looking forward to ‘Blue Birthday’ just like us?

