WATCH: THE BOYZ gear up for a life altering game in the MV teaser for ‘MAVERICK’

THE BOYZ's agency, Cr.ker Entertainment, released the music video teaser for the third single title song 'MAVERICK' on October 29th. In the 30-second music video teaser video, THE BOYZ captured attention with their powerful visuals through meaningful messages, facial scars, and choker styling on the neck.

The members transform into gamers in the 'MAVERICK' space and create overwhelming tension, such as conducting a search battle for each other with wretched expressions. The title track of THE BOYZ's third single, 'MAVERICK', is a song that contains the confidence that the group will exist as an independent and strong individual.

THE BOYZ focuses on the ‘natural me’ that is different from the deep and delicate feelings of love that led to the albums ‘REVEAL’, ‘CHASE’, and ‘THRILL-ING’ previously released by them. This song, tailored to you, is expected to deliver a distinct impact through its addictive bass and colorfully changing rhythm.

Recently, they also released a highlight medley of the three songs on the album- ‘MAVERICK’, ‘Hypnotized’ and ‘Russian Roulette’. 'MAVERICK' is a hip-hop genre-based song that expresses the confidence to exist as 'me' by itself. It has an addictive bass, gripping rhythm as well as colourful transitions.

'Hypnotized', an R&B genre, has a seductive rhythm and metal drums that adds flair to the song. 'Russian Roulette', which uses the meaning of taking risks and they use that in the composition of the song as well with the mixture of various genres such as R & B, hip hop, EDM and trap.

Meanwhile, THE BOYZ will hold a comeback showcase through the global fandom platform UNIVERSE on the same day ahead of the release of the MV and album on November 1.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X invites you to the cinemas with ‘MONSTA X : THE DREAMING’ movie releasing on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.