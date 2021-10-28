WATCH: THE BOYZ gives a sneak peek into the futuristic and hypnotising world of ‘MAVERICK’

The BOYZ's agency, Cre.ker Entertainment, released the highlight medley video of the third single 'MAVERICK' on October 28th. In the released video, THE BOYZ added to the curiosity of domestic and foreign fans by releasing some of the sound sources of a total of three new songs, including the title song 'MAVERICK', in the form of a preview.

The video is composed and directed with a storyline that is played by touching the button to start the highlight medley at the same time as THE BOYZ guides access to the virtual cyberspace 'MAVERICK'. In particular, they delivered a deeper emotional expression in the cyberspace artwork along with some of the sound source, capturing the eyes and ears of global fans at the same time with their intense visuals and charisma. Their new song 'Maverick' is a hip-hop genre-based song that expresses the confidence to exist as 'me' by itself. It has an addictive bass, gripping rhythm as well as colourful transitions.

In addition, there are three tracks in total: 'Hypnotized', an R&B genre that shows strong ambivalence in a dreamy mood as if hypnotized. The seductive rhythm and metal drums adds flair to the song, keeping the viewers curious for more.

'Russian Roulette', which uses the meaning of taking risks and they use that in the composition of the song as well with the mixture of various genres such as R & B, hip hop, EDM and trap. The experimental track could prove to be one of the best tracks by the group.

Meanwhile, THE BOYZ is about to release the sound source and music video of their third single 'MAVERICK' at 2:30 pm IST on November 1. Also, at 3:30 pm IST on the same day, a comeback showcase will be held through the global fandom platform UNIVERSE.

