Watch: THE BOYZ go behind the scenes for ‘THRILL RIDE’

On August 13 at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST), THE BOYZ revealed an interesting and goofy behind-the-scenes video for their latest single ‘THRILL RIDE’. The members can be seen enjoying themselves on the set as if on a vacation, dressed up according to their roles in the MV. Fans are overjoyed to see their idols shoot the music video and have fun at the same time in the seventeen-minute long clip.

While some members played the role of a lifeguard, others can be seen working as hotel employees and fruit juice vendors.

Here’s the behind-the-scenes video for ‘THRILL RIDE’.

Member Kevin’s special camera gave small details about the shooting site, the props and the concept of the music video. He entertained both domestic and international fans by speaking in Korean as well as English.

Jacob, who enacted the role of a bellboy in the MV adorably expressed how much fun he had while shooting the MV and that he liked the role allotted to him.

Q seemed to be having a tough time as he was asked to act surprised, trying hard followed by Sunwoo giving details about the pizzas available at his shop and how overwhelmed he was about his first day at work.

All the members can be seen supporting and teasing each other and overall having a good time on the set.

‘THRILL RIDE’ is a summery song with a very catchy and interesting vibe. The impeccable visuals of the members, high-end melody and stupendous choreography of the song made it an instant hit after its release on August 9.

ALSO READ: WATCH: The Boyz release vampire-themed MV for ‘Drink It’

What is your favourite thing about ‘THRILL RIDE’s MV? Let us know in the comments below.