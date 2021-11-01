WATCH: THE BOYZ prove to be a ‘MAVERICK’ in the world of normalcy in the new energetic MV

On November 1st, THE BOYZ unveiled the MV for ‘MAVERICK’ and we are completely head over heels for the track and the MV itself. The cinematography, acting, choreography, instrumentation, story, etc blended so well together that it felt like a mini movie. The pace of the flow was moderate and Juyeon, Sunwoo, Eric and Hyunjae stood out the most in the entire MV.

In the showcase for the release of the 3rd single 'MAVERICK' held online on the 1st, The Boyz said, "We did our best to practice and prepare as we made a comeback with super speed. Please look forward to it." This is a new album that is making a comeback after 3 months since the 6th mini album 'THRILL-ING' released in August of this year, but The Boyz showed confidence by saying that it is 'an album that will clearly show The Boyz as they are'.

Sangyeon introduced it as "an album that we prepared hard without empty corners", and Q said, "The difference is that it is more powerful and cool compared to the previous album," and hoped for the fans' interest. The title song 'MAVERICK' is based on the hip-hop genre and features an addictive rhythm and strong vocals. Rather than trying to be the same as everyone else, it was meant to show the person they are. The members agreed, saying, "This song shows the confidence of THE BOYZ."

The members transform into gamers in the 'MAVERICK' space and create overwhelming tension, such as conducting a search battle for each other with wretched expressions. THE BOYZ focuses on the ‘natural me’ that is different from the deep and delicate feelings of love that led to the albums ‘REVEAL’, ‘CHASE’, and ‘THRILL-ING’ previously released by them. This song, tailored to fans, is expected to deliver a distinct impact through its addictive bass and colorfully changing rhythm.

