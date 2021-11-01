WATCH: THE BOYZ prove to be a ‘MAVERICK’ in the world of normalcy in the new energetic MV

by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 02:59 PM IST  |  7.8K
   
Stills from the MV
Stills from the MV; Picture Courtesy: Cre.ker Entertainment
Advertisement

On November 1st, THE BOYZ unveiled the MV for ‘MAVERICK’ and we are completely head over heels for the track and the MV itself. The cinematography, acting, choreography, instrumentation, story, etc blended so well together that it felt like a mini movie. The pace of the flow was moderate and Juyeon, Sunwoo, Eric and Hyunjae stood out the most in the entire MV. 

In the showcase for the release of the 3rd single 'MAVERICK' held online on the 1st, The Boyz said, "We did our best to practice and prepare as we made a comeback with super speed. Please look forward to it." This is a new album that is making a comeback after 3 months since the 6th mini album 'THRILL-ING' released in August of this year, but The Boyz showed confidence by saying that it is 'an album that will clearly show The Boyz as they are'.

Sangyeon introduced it as "an album that we prepared hard without empty corners", and Q said, "The difference is that it is more powerful and cool compared to the previous album," and hoped for the fans' interest. The title song 'MAVERICK' is based on the hip-hop genre and features an addictive rhythm and strong vocals. Rather than trying to be the same as everyone else, it was meant to show the person they are. The members agreed, saying, "This song shows the confidence of THE BOYZ."

The members transform into gamers in the 'MAVERICK' space and create overwhelming tension, such as conducting a search battle for each other with wretched expressions. THE BOYZ focuses on the ‘natural me’ that is different from the deep and delicate feelings of love that led to the albums ‘REVEAL’, ‘CHASE’, and ‘THRILL-ING’ previously released by them. This song, tailored to fans, is expected to deliver a distinct impact through its addictive bass and colorfully changing rhythm. 

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY thanks BTS members for their positive influence in her life

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement

Credits: Cre.ker Entertainment


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

₹99.00
₹399.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
View All