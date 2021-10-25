WATCH: THE BOYZ put everything on the line in the emotional concept trailer for ‘Maverick’

THE BOYZ's agency, Cre.ker Entertainment, released the concept trailer for the third single 'Maverick' on October 25, drawing the attention of fans. The trailer video, which is about 70 seconds long, drew the attention of fans with the message of 'THE ONLY RULE IS TO BREAK THE RULES', and contains each of their sadness, grief, and other complex emotions.

In the video, THE BOYZ members wore eye masks and arrived at Maverick, in ‘Squid Game’ style, using various objects such as chokers, bulletproof vests, bows, and masks to create a breathtaking and tense atmosphere, increasing immersion. The appearance of the members, who expressed various emotions with delicate eyes and facial expressions, caught the fans by surprise and added curiosity to the relationship with the new single ahead of the release.

THE BOYZ's third single 'Maverick', which will be released on November 1st, is a scene where you can once again check the conceptual music and performance that only the group can show. THE BOYZ has been receiving a warm response from fans around the world by showing a different trailer video for each album.

In August of this year, THE BOYZ proved their popularity by winning 5 trophies on music shows with the title song 'THRILL RIDE' from their 6th mini album 'THRILL-ING'.

As this trailer video is also drawing a lot of attention from fans as they are curious to see the brand new concept the group will be pursuing through the track. Meanwhile, THE BOYZ's 3rd single album 'Maverick' will be released on November 1 at 2:30 pm IST on major music sites.

