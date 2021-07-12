WATCH: The Boyz release vampire-themed MV for ‘Drink It’

The Boyz keep their Performance Kings title intact in a new music video. Read more details below.

Our Performance Kings, The Boyz, are back at it!

In a new powerful music video for their song ‘Drink It’, the KINGDOM runner-ups can be seen pulling it off with style. Released as a collaboration with K-pop platform UNIVERSE, the video carries a red and black, vampire theme. Exceptional acting and sharp dancing from the members can be seen throughout the video.

Known to take up challenges with his dance, member Juyeon starts the video drinking from a bottle, walking on a bed of scattered roses beneath his feet. Cut to succeeding views of a vanishing Eric, the parade of The Boyz members marches in a parking lot. With powerful singing in the back, the group goes into a well-choreographed routine. Focused on the innate desire of a vampire of sucking blood, the video is a push-pull between vampires and humans.

Members Sunwoo and Eric have taken part in writing the rap part of the song which can now be listened to on streaming sites.

A PREVIEW of the video can be found on YouTube while the full version is available on the UNIVERSE app.

This single is a part of the ongoing music series in which multiple artists who use the UNIVERSE platform have collaborated with the media company to release singles. Previously groups like IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, AB6IX and CIX have released similar singles on the platform. Solo artists, Kang Daniel, Rain, Park Ji Hoon, Lee HI, Loco, etc have also become a part of the project.

The Boyz are reportedly preparing for a comeback in August. We await the new eye-pleasing content that The Boyz always greet us with.

