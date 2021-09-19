Watch: THE BOYZ’s Juyeon presents an enthralling cover of Billie Eilish’s 'you should see me in a crown'

Juyeon has been announced as Studio Choom’s ‘Artist of the Month’ for September 2021 and fans cannot get enough of what they have been presented with. The mesmerising dancer brought his A-game to the people as he took on a challenge to bring out the complex emotions of burnout and slump as an artist.

In a video shared before the performance, Juyeon revealed how he felt happy and excited but took it as his chance to show his immense body and mind control. And he did just that, as the spotlight shone in red on Juyeon’s lean body. Confused, complex and unrestrained, Juyeon’s passion shone on the stage.

With a mullet hairstyle adorning his statuesque body proportions, Juyeon began the story of a troubled dancer. Over soft beats and eerie music, he could be seen making the use of his well-defined dance lines in perfect synergy with the almost nefarious nature of the lyrics. Holding the camera right in front of his face, Juyeon ensure all the attention was on him even as the back dancers joined him.

Grooving to the deep voice in the background, Juyeon made the song his own as his lean body in fitting clothes tricked to the enchanting beats. He ‘ran wild’ in a trance, popping and locking in a very sensual but powerfully unhurried way.

Fans and non-fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling it one of the best performances by the 23 year old singer from THE BOYZ. His potential, expressions, attractiveness and charisma saw new and old admirers being satiated all at once.

