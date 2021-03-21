WATCH: THE BOYZ unboxing their first official lightstick: A heart shaped megaphone!

The K-Pop group held a live-stream on VLive to show their fans the first look at the official lightstick.

The 11-member group, THE BOYZ, has been trying to make their mark as a recognizable face in the South Korean entertainment industry and have been successful too. The group debuted in 2017 and after approximately four years, their first official lightstick is finally out! The name for the lightstick hasn’t yet been finalised, however, they did ask their fans for suggestions.

Lightsticks hold an important part in the pop-culture life of the K-Pop industry. It serves off as a means of loyalty, of being a BIG fan of a particular group. On March 20, the group teased their fans with a poster for their official lightstick “Coming Soon” and today, they took it to VLive to unbox it. It’s a bright red and pink-colored heart-shaped megaphone that has features such as color options of the red, white, rainbow, and more.

Check out the live stream here.

The official lightstick’s first sales will open on March 23, 12 PM KST, and the second sale on April 26, 12 PM KST. Lightsticks are especially used in concerts for cheering a favorite group’s performances, which in turn brings out the popularity and attention of the group as the concert hall is then flooded with the lightstick and makes that group the center of attraction. As the group continues to shine with multiple awards in their bags, from four Rookie of the Year awards in different award shows to Next Generation 2021 at the Golden Disc Awards - THE BOYZ are off showing their potential in every way they can!

Take a look at the lightstick in detail here:

How excited are you to get your hands on THE BOYZ official lightstick finally? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :1TheK Twitter

