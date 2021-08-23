WATCH: Brave Girls bring the party to life in an emotional & mellow After 'We Ride'

It is almost as if Brave Girls have been given a new lease of life through this emotional comeback! For those unversed, Brave Girls is a four-member girl group formed by Brave Brothers. The quartet debuted with the single album 'The Difference' on April 7, 2011. However, the group gained a sudden surge in popularity after their song 'Rollin'' unexpectedly went viral, putting them back on the map.

On August 23 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), the girl group released their repackaged album After ‘We Ride' along with the music video for the title track. Composed by Brave Brothers, MABOOS, and JS and with lyrics by Brave Brothers, and MABOOS, After 'We Ride' is a pop dance track with a rock sound and an emotional melody. Their new music video expresses the conflict one faces with themselves and the world after a breakup. The girls go through trying times, drowning themselves in sorrow and pain but eventually realise that they still have each other to hold. The city is a character in this beautifully shot music video and will make listeners feel emotional.

You can check out the music video below:

Brave Girls have made a smashing comeback just 2 months after their last release on June 17 and will follow their August 2020 smash hit track ‘We Ride’. The 'Summer Queen' repackaged album has 4 amazing tracks including the title track ‘Alcohol Habits (After ‘We Ride’)’ (literal translation), 'Chi Mat Ba Ram’ (Acoustic Version), ‘FEVER’ (Remix), and ‘Summer By Myself’ (Piano Version).

