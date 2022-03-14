WATCH: Brave Girls expresses their gratitude in retro comeback MV for ‘Thank You’

Brave Girls is officially back! The girl group released their new mini album THANK YOU on March 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), along with a music video for the title track, Thank You. The girl group had announced their comeback on March 2 at midnight KST, which comes two weeks ahead of their appearance on Mnet’s ‘Queendom 2’, which is currently set to premiere on March 31.

A retro-pop sound with hints of disco, Thank You highlights Brave Girls’ gratitude towards those who stayed by their side all these years, calling them a big gift. The lyrics of the song also refer to the group’s recent success over the last year, saying, “sometimes I get confused if this is all a dream, if it is, I don’t ever want to wake up.”

Watch Brave Girls’ heartfelt music video for Thank You, below:

Following their repackaged album, After ‘We Ride’, which was released in August 2021, this is Brave Girls’ first comeback in nearly eight months. The EP contains a total of five tracks: Thank You (title track), You and I, Love Is Gone, Can I Love You, and Thank You (remix).

Brave Girls made their debut in 2011 with their single album The Difference, and received sudden popularity nearly a decade after their debut, after a fan edit of their 2017 track Rollin’ went viral last year. Not only did the group receive their first music show win with the song last year, but they also broke a record in the process, of the longest amount of time from debut to the first music show win for a girl group.

With their recent successes, Brave Girls’ upcoming participation in ‘Queendom 2’ is highly anticipated.

