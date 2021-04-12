WATCH: Brave Girls launch their official YouTube channel; upload their first introduction video!

Taking over the charts like a superstar, Brave Girls announced their official YouTube channel.

With the bond between idols and their fans strengthening day by day, interactions are booming. Today, on April 12, the group Brave Girls launched their official channel on YouTube!

Firing off the launch, the group posted a video featuring a brief introduction of all the members of the group. In the group, the members go on to greet the viewers and talk about the launch of their official YouTube channel. They also revealed that they have planned to show various sides and behind-the-scenes of the group, and that fans should follow the channel to keep up with all the upcoming reveals.

Right away, fans have a host of stuff awaiting them on the official channel. Along with the introduction video, there is also a lot of content related to the recent promotions for their super hit song ‘Rollin’. Prior to ‘Rollin’ becoming suddenly viral, the group was extremely close to being disbanded. While Yujeong had left the dorms along with Hayun, she is supposedly back with the group, and is an active participant in the recent promotions for a possible re-launch of the song. Since then, the band has gone on to claim their first music show win on Inkigayo, and subsequently, a win on The Show.

Brave Girls were created under Brave Entertainment, in April 2011. The group started out with 5 members, but has gone through multiple changes and now includes members Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna, with no original members. Of the 5 idols present in the music video, only Hayun is no longer a current member.

