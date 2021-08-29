WATCH: A broken love story unfolds in SHINee’s Key & SNSD’s Taeyeon’s teaser for ‘Hate That…’

Key and Taeyeon, the collaboration that surprised everyone but just makes so much sense. On August 24, Key released an unexpected teaser announcing his solo comeback with a pre-release single making his solo return after two and a half years. Titled ‘Hate That…’, the single will be released on August 30 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). It was also revealed that none other than Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon will be featuring on the track.

Key started by releasing some captivating teasers that saw him sit atop a massive boulder starting with an earnest expression on his face. What followed was the surprising announcement of the feature of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon with more teasers.

Just one day before the release of the single, a music video teaser was shared for ‘Hate That…’. The engrossing trailer had a troubled person’s point of view as it showed Key with his hair ruffled to no ends and an inverted image of Taeyeon cropping in. What appears to be a bullet drops into a puddle of water as the screen moves to the inside of a room as Key settles all curled up. Amidst a somber looking Taeyeon, Key’s disturbed face can be spotted pulling at his hair and pressing a button making everything go red.

Key and Taeyeon’s voices pierce through the mess and they say the heartbreaking words ‘I just hate that you’re happy’. The teaser comes to an end over a quivering image of Key, scared and unsettled expression on his face.

Watch the teaser below.

