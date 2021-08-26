WATCH: BTOB 4U members’ four different lives in new teasers for ‘Outsider’

BTOB 4U's upcoming return is seeing some unfaltering content from them and there seems to be no end. BTOB 4U will make a comeback with their special album ‘4U: OUTSIDE’ at the end of this month. The group has released some amazing individual teasers for the comeback that show the members in four different lights.

Starting with Minhyuk who takes up becoming a Broadway star. A black and white clip, it is a perfect cinematic peep into the life of a rich man. With Minhyuk’s bright red hair being the only colour, a climatic sound flows in the background. Three victims lie down on a glowing floor, their weapons around them, Minhyuk towering above them with his own gun.

Changsub is a hardworking office-goer in his music video teaser. Set in old school style, Changsub seems to be tired with all the work as he takes calls, writes away on a box computer and gives it his best.

Peniel is gambling away in his teaser as a series of games line up in front of him. Going all in, Peniel gets ready with a gun of his own. Dressed in a crisp suit, Peniel is all ready to win this round of gambling as he takes aim at a target.

Eunkwang rounds off a perfect set of teasers with his own shocking one as he takes on becoming a zombie. In the middle of an abandoned room, with objects strewn everywhere around him, a zombie Eunkwang wakes up with heavy makeup waddling around the room, while other zombies try to catch his attention.

All these intriguing teasers have us excited for BTOB 4U’s comeback on August 30.

