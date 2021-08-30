WATCH: BTOB 4U try to become ‘Outsider’ in a new cinematic music video

BTOB 4U just released their new album ‘4U: OUTSIDE’ on August 30 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) with the title track ‘Outsider’ making its way to the BTOB music video hall of fame. It is another banger from the subunit of BTOB who mark their first comeback after making a debut in November 2020.

A cinematic appeal, the music video begins with filming on a set as ‘Take 5’ is displayed on the screen. Four different scenarios begin with the members of the group taking on distinct roles in each one. Starting with Changsub who feels like an outsider at his workplace as he works away hoping to achieve success but finds none. The old school office setting changes to a posh room where the four members are sitting around a casino game with Peniel going ‘all in’. He aims his gun at the target, rapping about his outsider life. Tables turn when the rest of the members turn on him with their own guns as he is about to win the game.

Breaking into a dance on the shooting site, the four show their moves as the third story crops in. Eunkwang is a troubled zombie eating cereal and practising his lines as Minhyuk goes Broadway style in his bright red hair. The world seems to be at the feet of the superstar, who is rapping atop skyscrapers fearlessly. Eunkwang is trying to be the best zombie he can be as the other zombies vie for his attention.

A now slick Changsub is asking to be set free with the other members as his back dancers and the four stories collapse together, all turning on each other on the filming site. The four actors seem to have found their way as they walk away with an eruption behind them ending the video.

