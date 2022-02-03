WATCH: BTOB drops hilarious trailer announcing 10th anniversary comeback date

BTOB is finally coming back, and this time, with all six members! On February 3 at midnight KST (February 2 at 8:30 pm IST), boy group BTOB officially announced the date for their long-awaited comeback. Returning with ‘Be Together’, this will be BTOB’s 10th anniversary celebration release.

In true BTOB fashion, the group announced the comeback by releasing a hilarious trailer, narrated almost entirely in English. The documentary-style trailer shows the six members preparing for the comeback, each in their own special way. Watch BTOB’s laughter-inducing comeback trailer for ‘Be Together’, below:

With members Hyunsik and Sungjae being discharged from the military in November 2021, this will be BTOB’s first group comeback in nearly three years and eight months, since their 11th mini album ‘This Is Us’ in June 2018. The group had recently attended BTOB’s Kiss the Radio broadcast, hosted by member Minhyuk, which marked their first full group appearance in three years.

Debuting in March 2012 under CUBE Entertainment, BTOB is well known for its exceptionally good vocal and rap abilities, with five of the group’s albums topping the Gaon Album chart. While awaiting Hyunsik and Sungjae’s return, BTOB had been promoting as ‘BTOB 4U’, with four members of BTOB, Eunkwang, Changsub, Minhyuk, and Peniel. The four members had participated in Mnet’s comeback survival program ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ in 2021, and also released a special album, ‘4U: Outside’ in August 2021, with the lead single ‘Outsider’.

BTOB's special 10th anniversary release ‘Be Together’ drops on February 21, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates!

