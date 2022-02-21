WATCH: BTOB’s comeback with ‘The Song’ is a heartwarming love letter to their fans

On February 21 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), South Korean boy group BTOB returned with their long-awaited third studio album ‘Be Together’, along with a music video for the title track, ‘The Song’. Composed by BTOB’s Hyunsik and co-written by him and fellow member Peniel, ‘The Song’ is a heartwarming ballad.

The lyrics of ‘The Song’ are a nod to BTOB’s journey thus far with their fans, discussing how both happy and sad moments spent together, become memories that you look back upon. The track feels like a personal moment shared between BTOB and their fans, Melody, who are even mentioned in ‘The Song’, along with BTOB’s older song titles seamlessly woven into the lyrics.

‘The Song’ possesses a soft fragility, for all its emotional fullness, and comes as a warm hug ready to embrace the listener. The music video sees the members starting off alone and reminiscing about the group’s past with their fans, and slowly gathering in one place as the song progresses.

Watch BTOB bring warmth and comfort to a wintry landscape in the music video for ‘The Song’, below:

BTOB’s latest release, ‘Be Together’, is the group’s first comeback as a complete group in four years. The album comprises a total of thirteen tracks, including ‘The Song’, an intro, an interlude, and an outro. Out of these tracks, member Hyunsik participated in writing and composing a total of eight songs, while fellow member Minhyuk has his name on five tracks in ‘Be Together’.

