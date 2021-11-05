WATCH: BTOB’s Minhyuk or HUTA spills his innermost feelings in ‘Good Night’ lyric video

On October 5, BTOB’s Minhyuk A.K.A HUTA released the digital single ‘Good Night’ and the track will have you brimming in emotions. The song begins with a simple but impactful cello instrumental that creates an emotional atmosphere. The comforting lyrics that say it's okay to cry after a hard day and he will have his arms open to comfort us. The slow piano and cello instrumental clubbed with the shots of busy Seoul gives solace to all viewers.

Regarding the reason for the song's release, he said, "I have been steadily preparing for a solo album. Among the songs I've worked on, I'm presenting you with the song I'm most attached to."He also revealed the timing of the release, saying, "The music that seems to be the most suitable for an autumn night."

'Good Night' is a song written and composed by Lee Minhyuk himself.Regarding the moment when he was inspired to produce this song, he said, "I get a lot of inspiration from cultural activities."Inspired by dramas, cartoons, or documentaries, he said, "Many works come out of state of mind and experiences."

Lastly, Lee Minhyuk recommended listening to his song before going to bed after a tiring day. "I am who I am because of MELODY (fans). I hope that my sincerity will alway reach you. Thank you. I love you." Meanwhile, Lee Minhyuk has proven his ability by participating in the lyrics of BTOB's hit songs 'Beautiful Painful', 'I Miss you', and 'I Can’t Without You'.

