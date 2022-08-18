WATCH: BTOB’s Sungjae gets the opportunity of a lifetime in the 1st teaser for ‘Gold Spoon’

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Gold Spoon', which will be broadcast for the first time on September 23, released the first teaser featuring BTOB’s Sungjae. In the teaser video, Song Ok Suk (the Gold Spoon grandmother) had a gold spoon placed with a sign that read 'Gold spoon that can become rich' stand out in the sitting area with various antiques.

Then, the blue marble next to the golden spoon rolled like fate to Sungjae, playing the role of Lee Seung Cheon, who was passing by the seat, and his expression when picking up the marble was vaguely filled with curiosity about what will happen in the future. At the end of the video, Song Ok Suk offers a golden spoon and says, “Don’t you want to be rich?” looking at Sungjae as well as all the viewers as if enticing him.

This is why attention is focused on what kind of secret is contained in the golden spoon and what kind of life Sungjae will lead through the gold spoon. Expectations are rising for the story told by the 'Gold Spoon', which stimulates the desire to watch just with the short video released.

The drama follows Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) who is a high school student. His family is poor and he hates living in a poor environment. One day, he happens to meet an old woman. The old woman tells him that "If you buy this gold spoon for $3 from me, you can change your parents. You'll eat 3 meals with this gold spoon with someone your age and at their house. That person's parents will then become your parents."

Lee Seung Cheon buys the gold spoon from the old woman and eats 3 times at his friend Hwang Tae Yong’s house. Hwang Tae Yong’s father runs a large company. Soon, Lee Seung Cheon’s life changes.

