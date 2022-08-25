WATCH: BTOB’s Sungjae strives to steal Lee Jong Won’s luxurious life in new teaser for ‘Gold Spoon’

The 2nd teaser video for 'Gold Spoon', which will change Sungjae's life, has been released. In the previously released teaser video, the image of a grandmother (Song Ok Sook) selling a 'gold spoon that can become rich' at a stall was drawn, and the blue marble next to the gold spoon rolled to Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae) who was passing by the stall, telling the next story.

The second teaser video starts with Lee Seung Cheon running around the narrow alleys between the tightly packed houses. Someone is holding the shoulder of Lee Seungcheon, who is crying, and his desperateness is doubled. The contrast between Lee Seung Cheon, who was happy as a child even in a dark atmosphere, and the present state of eating with a gloomy expression, speaks of an unfavorable situation. In addition, Lee Seung Cheon was beaten by someone, and his mother Jin Seon Hye (Han Chae Ah), who lowered her head and shed tears, and her book were thrown because she could not overcome her anger. At the same time, he said, “Our debt is 400 million won!”

On the other hand, the appearance of Hwang Tae Yong (Lee Jong Won), who clashes glasses with friends in a luxurious house and smiles happily, is the opposite of Lee Seung Cheon's previous appearance.

“Go to the house of a guy of the same age as you and eat only three times with that spoon. Their parents will become your parents,” and the figure of Lee Seung Cheon, who went to Hwang Tae Yong's house, is drawn over the golden spoon grandmother's narration, and an exciting development unfolds. Lee Seung Cheon, who visited Hwang Tae Yong's house, is eating with a golden spoon, and the mysterious story is more awaited as to whether he will be able to take the title of 'Gold Spoon' after eating three meals there.

At the end of the video, Lee Seung Cheon, drowning in water, stretches out his hand to catch the shining golden spoon that has fallen in front of him, raising expectations for this broadcast. MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Gold Spoon' will premiere on September 23.

ALSO READ: Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min confirmed as leads for upcoming romance comedy film ‘30 Days’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.