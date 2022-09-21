WATCH: BTOB’s Sungjae successfully steals Lee Jong Won’s life in ‘The Golden Spoon’ trailer

After an incident and some planning, Lee Seungcheon becomes Hwang Tae Yong and vice versa. While Lee Seungcheon enjoys the rich and comfortable life of Hwang Tae Yong, the latter enjoys home cooked meals and the warm love of parents that try hard everyday for their children. The drama is running on a clear moral- the grass is always greener on the other side. The trailer has managed to point out what the ups and downs are like and how Lee Seungcheon might end up regretting his decision once he sees the drama that goes on behind the curtain.

On September 21, MBC released the highlight trailer for the upcoming fantasy drama ‘The Golden Spoon’ featuring BTOB’s Sungjae, Lee Jong Won, Jung Chaeyeon , Yeonwoo and more! The trailer shows how Lee Seungcheon ( Sungjae ) grows tired of his life and wants to find a way out and when he does, he tries to befriend Hwang Tae Yong (Lee Jong Won) who has his own set of problems to deal with.

Regarding the strengths of this work, Director Song said, “It is attractive that the character’s desires and current trends are easily explained through the medium of the ‘gold spoon’. and enjoy it,” he said.

Director Song also revealed the point he focused on while directing 'The Golden Spoon', which is based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name. Although there are complex explanations about the rules of “gold spoon” and the situations that change after use, he focused on making it easy for anyone to understand. He allowed us to focus on the conflicts and tensions that come from the situations of each character's desires and the choices they make, rather than fantasy. The goal was to make the character more immersive than any other work,” he explained.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.