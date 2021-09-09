WATCH: BTS’ 3J swoon fans with ‘Butter’ (feat. Meghan Thee Stallion) choreography

The Bangtan boys have never failed to capture ARMYs hearts with their diverse music and flamboyant moves, so how can they stop now? The latest YouTube upload on their channel BANGTANTV shows an impressive choreography set on the latest remix of their massive hit ‘Butter’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook perform a smashing hip-hop choreography on Megan’s rap verse in the remix.

Dressed in all-white casual gear with their crisp moves and a plethora of expressions, the BTS members are seen exuding vigorous energy on their latest track release.

This ‘smooth like butter’ special dance video sees the three energetic members take centre-stage one by one with the rotating choreography.

Here’s the video of the boys dancing to Butter’s remix.

The song was originally released on 23 May 2021 followed by subsequent remixes - the latest being the song in the choreography video, with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Earlier this week, ‘Butter’ rose to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 10th week following the remix release; and has been ruling the Top Songs of the Summer 2021 chart.

The remix which was unveiled on 27th August 2021 has since received a lot of love from the enthusiastic BTS fan-base called the ARMY, so much so that the song jumped 6 spots to reach number 1 on the chart, yet again.

The remix also attained the 3rd spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 (excluding the United States) charts, dated September 11, 2021.

Did you enjoy the new remix of ‘Butter’? Let us know in the comments below.