Watch: BTS and Coldplay release a feel good, soothing anthem for ages with their new song 'My Universe'

It is finally here! BTS and Coldplay's highly-anticipated collaboration track 'My Universe' has finally been released today! The two global artists dropped the official lyric video for 'My Universe', produced by Max Martin and features lyrics written in both English and Korean by both the powerhouse artists.

'My Universe' is a feel-good, soothing anthem for ages. It is a kind of song we can imagine jamming to with our closest friends, singing along with the rest of the fandom in a post-Covid houseful concert and also listening to it in solitude, letting the endless stream of tears dot our cheeks! The song opens with Chris Martin's powerful voice singing "You are my Universe and I just want to put you first." BTS' maknae harmonises in Korean, blending beautifully with Chris Martin's soulful singing. I vividly remember listening to BTS' V's heart-warming 'Inner Child' and instantly thinking that the song is essentially a gorgeous hybrid of Coldplay's soul-touching music combined with BTS' masterful lyricism, that elevates any music to greater heights.

V's husky voice mixes well with this calming track. The lyrics are beautiful as well - "The darkness was more comfortable for me in the long shadows (eyes)." SOPE's rap, RM's words, Jin and Jimin's glorious harmonising makes the universe a better place!

You can watch the music video below:

'My Universe' is the second single to be released as part of Coldplay's new album 'Music Of The Spears'! Following the release of the song, "ColdTan" fans will be getting the ‘Supernova 7 Mix’ and the ‘Acoustic Version’, ‘Inside My Universe Documentary’ and the official music video for the song as well! As announced, the ‘Inside My Universe Documentary’ will be released on September 26 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) followed by the ‘Supernova 7 Mix’ and ‘Acoustic Version’ on September 27 at 8 AM KST (4:30 AM IST). The most exciting part of the schedule, the official music video’s release date is yet to be announced.

We honestly cannot wait for more music from the "ColdTan" universe!

