Watch: BTS and Coldplay unveil a captivating lyric teaser video for their upcoming song 'My Universe'

"ColdTan" are coming to create magic in the world of music on September 24 and we absolutely cannot wait! Coldplay released a captivating lyric and audio teaser for their upcoming song 'My Universe'. They had previously dropped a teaser image and a preview video where the members can be seen jamming together, showing off great chemistry.

The lyric video opens with the visual of a pair of eyes, followed by the verses "And they said that we can't be together. Because we come from different sides. You are My Universe and I just want to put you first" written in iridescent colours and font against a stunning dotted black canvas. ARMYs have also noted that the handwriting in the visualiser looks similar to RM's handwriting! Previously, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin shared on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' that the song is about someone being told they can’t love a certain another person because they belong to a different ethnicity or sexuality among other reasons. The brief preview is enough to give "ColdTan" fans a glimpse of the profound lyricism both the artists are known for.

You can check out the video below:

Their joint single 'My Universe' is composed and written by Coldplay and BTS and produced by hitmaker Max Martin. The song includes lyrics in both English and Korean. 'My Universe’ will be available in a limited-edition two-track CD and will include handwritten lyrics by Coldplay and BTS. RM, Suga and J-Hope are even credited for their contribution to the track. For every purchase made on the Coldplay store of the album, there will be one tree planted, giving an even meaningful edge to the collaboration.

'My Universe' will be dropping worldwide this Friday, September 24 EST. The digital release will be accompanied by a CD single (Epiphane version), ahead of Coldplay's upcoming studio album 'Music Of The Spheres', coming in October.

