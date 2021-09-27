WATCH: BTS and Coldplay work harmoniously on ‘My Universe’ in the short documentary

On September 26, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled a short documentary that showed the whole process of creating the beautiful track ‘My Universe’. They interviewed Chris Martin as he arrived in Seoul to produce and record the song in the next three days. What we see next is the beautiful chemistry shared by two of the biggest groups in the world!

The documentary 'My Universe' begins with Chris Martin working on music in a recording studio. He said, "I heard from BTS that they wanted to work on a song together," he said. "One day, a friend said 'My Universe'. I thought it was a cool title, so I wrote it down and suggested to my friend, 'Let's make a guide for BTS' and I did,” he said, introducing the background of the collaboration song.

Afterwards, Chris Martin went to Korea to work on 'My Universe' despite restrictions on cross-border movement due to the COVID-19 situation, and met BTS and recorded. Regarding the collaboration with Coldplay, BTS said, "It's amazing," they said, "He was a person who had a great influence on me." BTS and Chris Martin laughed brightly throughout the recording and talked about music. "My Universe's concept is all about the power of love that can transcend everything” Chris Martin explained. BTS’ RM, who participated in the song production for 'My Universe' and wrote the Korean lyrics, introduced, "I wrote those (lyrics) thinking about the day we will meet ARMY someday."

The recording was carried out in a pleasant atmosphere from start to finish, and all seven members of BTS finished recording by utilizing their individuality. Also, a scene where BTS and Chris Martin sang the chorus together while recording was also released. "It's like a dream come true," said Chris Martin with satisfaction. BTS also said, "If we perform again, we will be more than moved and thrilled." "Whether it's our concert or a Coldplay concert, if we can sing this song together, is there any other moment that will blow away all the stress of COVID-19?" BTS remarked happily.

Coldplay also recently released the acoustic version of ‘My Universe’ and the track became more heart-warming than before with the beautiful acoustic instrumental. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, BTS recently visited the United States to attend the 76th UN General Assembly as presidential special envoys.'My Universe' was released on September 24th, and this song will be included in Coldplay's 9th regular album 'Music Of The Spheres', which will be released on the 15th October.

ALSO READ: G Dragon is the style star you should be taking inspiration from; Here's proof

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the documentary? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments below.