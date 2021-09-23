Watch: BTS is in awe of the grandiose villa built for them to enjoy a much-needed vacation in 'In The SOOP'

BTS members are busy round the clock with music releases, promotions, shoots and of course, making their home country and ARMYs proud! However, they need and deserve a much-needed vacation like the rest of us and what better than the second edition of 'In The SOOP BTS. ver', right? On September 2 at midnight KST, 'In the SOOP' officially announced that BTS’ version of the show would be returning for its second season in October and we have the first video teaser.

In the newly released first teaser for 'In the SOOP BTS Ver. Season 2,' viewers get their first glimpse of the beautiful place where BTS will be staying. For their upcoming second season of the program, BTS will be relaxing in a customized villa resort with luxurious amenities built exclusively for them. The captions read, “Somewhere in South Korea, a secret space like something out of a movie. Deep in the middle of the forest, a space constructed exclusively for BTS.”

The teaser then flashes back to 90 days before BTS’s arrival, with the caption reading that the large-scale construction of the grandiose villa is solely for BTS alone. It is a dream-like place that took a year to prepare, from the architectural design to the completion of construction! The members express their awe at the sight of the stunning villa with facilities like a swimming pool, tennis court and basketball court as well! Jin marvels that their new holiday home looks like a castle!

'In the SOOP BTS Ver. Season 2' will premiere on October 15. New episodes will air on JTBC every Friday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) following which they will be released on Weverse at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

You can watch the teaser video below:

