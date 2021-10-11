Watch: BTS declares the rules to enjoy ‘In the SOOP’ in new teaser

BTS and King size are two things that go hand in hand. As the announcement of the upcoming season of ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ came about, fans were already plotting ideas as to how it would surpass the comforting vibes of season 1. The seven members of BTS are known to rest without worries, seen with their earlier stay on the reality show. Now in the second edition, the seven boys have ascended to their customised villa.

With whispers of wonderment and laughter alike, they marvel at the luxurious villa built especially for them. Shooting games, ATV rides, working out and the crackle of laughter ring in with BTS who have come to rest. The three rules of enjoying ‘In the SOOP 2’ are listed as: ‘Play well’, where they take part in games like foot volleyball and tennis, engaging in course ride through the wilderness and tiring themselves out on the trampoline.

‘Eat well’, the telltale question of “What should we eat?” makes its grand return with top-grade food in the mix for the world-class BTS. The boys don’t keep away from digging into the food quite literally while making the most of their time.

‘Rest well’, where they wind down in methods known best to the members, cracking up at each other’s silliness Lighting up fireworks that make it seem like a large celebration of the members’ achievements while the BTS members admit to liking the reality program.

‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ will be available to watch from October 15 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) on JTBC followed by a 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) broadcast on Weverse.

