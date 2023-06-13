Watch: BTS delivers a mesmerizing cover of Take Two to commemorate 10th debut anniversary

10 years of BTS and what better than having the seven members back on our screens! The BTS FESTA 2023 is one of the best things to happen this year, and we have another reason to add to our growing list. At exactly 6:13 pm which coincides with BTS’ debut date of June 13, the BANGTANTV YouTube channel premiered a live performance clip for the song Take Two.

Take Two live clip

It is wonderful to see the seven BTS members together on screen once again, singing their hearts out to a song that chronicles their journey with their fans, ARMYs. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen dressed in clean-cut fits. The pastel-themed clothing and the overall ambience of the video is very light and intimate.

The live performance clip sees them belt out the emotional and heartfelt lyrics to the track with perfect vocals as the members slowly groove to the music. It starts with the light strumming of a guitar and is followed by Jungkook’s “I miss you (or I want to see you)” with a smile and RM’s reiteration of the same. It is the first video capturing the latest digital single by the septet in celebration of their 10th debut anniversary. The song, which dropped on June 10, has since become a global hit charting across music platforms around the world and ranking high on lists. Members RM and J-Hope are known to have participated in the lyrics of the track with member SUGA who is said to have also produced the track.

2023 BTS FESTA

As BTS completes 10 years of debut, South Korea has swiftly turned purple with major landmarks turning the ‘Bora’ color. The members of the group have shared their happiness with the fans via letters, videos, and photos, celebrating the anniversary. An upcoming BTS Presents Everywhere project will see leader RM interact with fans onsite in Yeouido where Jungkook is said to be narrating a fireworks show. Members Jin and J-Hope who are currently in the military have also managed to drop in some wishes for the fans. The BTS FESTA 2023 will go on for a few more days with plans for more content seemingly in place.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin wishes to celebrate 10th debut anniversary with ARMYs in letter: When I'm discharged from military...