WATCH: BTS drops animated MV for ‘BTS Island: In the SEOM’ game OST ‘Our Island’ produced by SUGA

Released through BTS’ new puzzle game ‘BTS Island: In the SEOM’, the game’s original soundtrack ‘Our Island’ now has a music video! Produced by BTS’ SUGA, the song had been available to listen to through the game, which dropped on June 28 at 6:30 am IST. On July 6, an animated music video for the original soundtrack was released through the game’s official YouTube channel.

The adorable music video features BTS’ members as their animated counterparts in the game, and focuses on the game’s storyline. The seven members can be seen enjoying a peaceful sail with leader RM at the helm, when suddenly, the steering wheel breaks off, leading to BTS ending up stranded alone on a deserted island. What follows is the story of how the seven members attempt to make the best of the situation while they wait to be rescued. From building a house to growing a tree, the island soon turns into a magical paradise with BTS’ efforts and teamwork.

SUGA’s soundtrack proves to be the perfect accompaniment, as the music soars through emotions and takes us along on the adventure, helping us be privy to the members’ feelings.

Watch the animated music video for ‘Our Island’ produced by SUGA, for BTS’ new game ‘BTS Island: In the SEOM’, below:

Previously, before its release, the song had been teased through a video titled ‘Message from BTS’. During the video, SUGA had shared, “In ‘In the SEOM with BTS’ you’ll find original content released for the first time and the game soundtrack I made myself.” At the time, he’d also shared, “I’m halfway done…[with making the OST] Please look forward to it!” This had been elaborated upon later, when the game’s official description revealed the name of the OST to be ‘Our Island’.

