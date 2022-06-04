WATCH: BTS drops breathtaking concept photo short clip for ‘Proof’

On June 4 at 6:30 pm IST (10 pm KST), BTS surprised fans by dropping a video titled ‘‘Proof’ Concept Photo Short Clip’. Nearly a minute long, the video features shots from the photoshoots for both the concepts released for the group’s upcoming anthology album — ‘Proof’ and ‘Door’. Along with the bullets and the shield previously included as props in the concept photos, this new clip also features a crown, which at one point, is also held by BTS’ leader RM.

Watch the Concept Photo Short Clip for ‘Proof’, below:

This video came as a surprise to fans as neither was it mentioned in the teaser schedule previously released by BIGHIT MUSIC for ‘Proof’, nor was the video dropped at the agency’s usual time for uploading teasers for music releases, which is 12 am KST (8:30 pm IST). Further, the background music used also left fans guessing if it could be a hint for the upcoming release.

Leading up to the release of ‘Proof’ on June 10, ahead of the group’s ninth debut anniversary on June 13, the group has dropped multiple concept photos for the anthology album. BTS also revealed three track lists, listing the songs that will be included in ‘Proof’, across a total of 3 CDs. Further, spread across a week, the members of BTS individually shared tracks that they handpicked to be included in ‘Proof’, through videos titled ‘Proof of Inspiration’.

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday that BTS will be going back to promoting on music shows with their title track from ‘Proof’, ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ and will be present on at least three music shows according to South Korean media outlets: Mnet’s ‘M Countdown’ on June 16, KBS2’s ‘Music Bank’ on June 17, and SBS’ ‘Inkigayo’ on June 19.

