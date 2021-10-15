Watch: BTS drops captivating 'Run' inspired teaser for 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' online concert

We are roughly 10 days away from BTS' much-awaited online concert and we cannot contain our excitement anymore! Previously, the superstar septet shared a video announcing their plans to hold ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST). The online concert will be streamed exclusively on the global fan community platform Weverse.

After releasing individual charismatic teaser posters, BTS dropped a captivating teaser video for their highly-anticipated online concert. The teaser video is an instant throwback to BTS' past EP 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2' or 'HYYH' era, particularly the lead single of the album 'Run'. The hip-hop and R&B influenced "rock and dance" track talks about continuing to get up and run, even if obstacles continue to knock you down. One of the highlight tracks in BTS' discography, a lot of references from the music video can be seen in the 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ teaser video.

In the music video RM, Jungkook and V are together in one room, while Jin, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope are in another room! Is this a hint for new subunits or perhaps a clue directing ARMYs towards BTS' potential new album!

You can check out the teaser video below:

Meanwhile, BTS members are all set to enjoy a king-sized vacation In The SOOP! ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ will be available to watch from October 15 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) on JTBC followed by a 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) broadcast on Weverse.

