WATCH: BTS gives a sneak peek into the magical and mysterious world of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’

On December 12, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped a video teaser and individual concept images for the upcoming web novel ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ and the short teaser displayed the mysterious world of BTS! The members try to hold on to a mysterious light but it escapes, which shows that the world of this story has lots of mysteries to unlock!

‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ revolves around an urban fantasy story inspired by the Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called ‘chakhogapsa’. Set in a city in the near future, it encapsulates the story of the seven boys entwined by fate who overcame hardships and grow together.

Earlier, HYBE Labels announced new webtoons and web novels involving the three groups- BTS, TXT and ENHYPEN. TXT is called ‘The Star Seekers’ and ENHYPEN's is called ‘Dark Moon’. ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ will be released as both a webcomic on Naver Webtoon and a web novel on Wattpad starting on January 14.

Earlier, BTS swept all 4 Daesangs in 2021 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) and they are Singer of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and 'Worldwide Icon of the Year'. BTS said, “This year too, we received a precious award thanks to the love of ARMYs. We worked hard to give strength and comfort this year, but thank you for sympathizing with the music that contains our hearts and for enjoying it together.

We will share this honor with everyone who has worked hard to create great songs and performances with us. Above all else, I will think of it as an award that we receive together with the ARMYs who love our music passionately.”

ALSO READ: PURPLE KISS look adorable in the Christmas inspired outfits for the new holiday single concept teasers

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teasers? Let us know in the comments below.