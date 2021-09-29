Watch: BTS glimpses into their 2021 Grammys rehearsals; Releases exciting promo for 'Hangeul Day' with ARMY

ARMYs get ready, for a slew of exciting BTS content is coming your way! BTS released a fun Bangtan Bomb video documenting the preparations and making of the '2021 Grammy Awards'. Not just that, KBS released a promo video for 'Hangeul Day Festival with ARMY' which will be broadcasted on KBS1 TV on October 9 at 10:40 am KST (7:10 am IST).

BTS finally released the 'behind the scenes' of their performance at the '2021 Grammy Awards', seven months after the actual ceremony. The members look nervous and excited for their solo debut performance at the coveted awards night. The handsome boys in their colour coordinated outfits seem ready to dazzle worldwide audiences with their performances! Post the 'Dynamite' stage, the members got dressed in their best Louis Vuitton outfits to attend the actual awards ceremony. All the members admitted that they couldn't sleep a wink the night before the Grammy awards. They expressed their disappointment in not winning the award in the "Pop/Duo" category for 'Dynamite' but confessed that ARMYs unconditional love and support is truly healing for them.

You can watch the Bangtan Bomb video below:

Also, in another exciting development, BTS members will be releasing a special documentary titled 'Hangeul Day Festival with ARMY' to promote the Korean language (Hangeul) to a global audience. In the short and exciting promo, the members sing snippets from their popular songs and invite ARMYs to learn Korean with them. 'Hangeul Day Festival with ARMY' will be broadcasted on KBS1 TV on October 9 at 10:40 am KST (7:10 am IST).

Watch the exciting promo video below:

ARMYs around the world are fascinated with studying Hangeul, which was first started by BTS.

KBS Hangeul Day special documentary ] is featuring ARMY. Hangeul Day Festival with ARMY as main will be broadcasted on KBS1 TV at 10:40 a.m. on October 9th. pic.twitter.com/RbI8wlJF3y — KBS (@MyloveKBS) September 29, 2021

