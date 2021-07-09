WATCH: BTS hand pick their best hits for ARMY's special day with a well curated playlist

BTS members drop a surprise playlist on ARMY's special day today and it is giving all the feels. Watch the video below.

Happy ARMY day! Just a couple of hours before BTS dropped their lively, Wild-West themed music video, Permission To Dance, they had something else planned! BTS members took fans by surprise by dropping a special playlist on ARMY Day! Handpicking their best hits, BTS designed a well-curated playlist, comprising of their self-composed solo songs and delivered a performance that fans will remember fondly.

The short and sweet 10-minute video consisted of seven solo songs, each sung and composed by the members themselves. Bicycle by RM, Abyss by Jin, SnowFlower by V feat Peakboy, Still With You by Jungkook, Hope World by J-Hope, People by Suga and finally Filter by Jimin. Each member took centre-stage as they crooned their solo tracks, imagining their fans in front of their eyes. The performances certainly aroused all sorts of emotions amongst ARMY, reminding them as to why they became fans in the first place and how this bond is meant for life.

You can check out the ARMY playlist below:

Meanwhile, Naver NOW to air a special show called 'A Butterful Getaway with BTS' on July 9, following the release of their single CD Butter on the same day! The group will perform their new song Permission To Dance for the first time on the show. Additionally, BTS members will debut their new song, Permission To Dance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in a special two-day musical night event! BTS will perform their smash-hit summer bop, Butter as well. The BTS special episode will air on July 13 and 14.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Take the tough BTS Quiz & we will reveal what kind of ARMY you are

Did you enjoy ARMY special playlist? Which is your favourite? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is BTS appearing on The Tonight Show? BTS will appear on The Tonight Show on July 13 and 14 and will perform Butter and Permission To Dance.

Credits :Big Hit Music

Share your comment ×