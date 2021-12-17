WATCH: BTS holds a fabulous mini concert on the streets of LA, taking the public by surprise

Trust BTS to make any part of the world into a concert venue and hit it out of the park like the global superstars they are! On December 17, 'The Late Late Show' unveiled the clip of BTS’ mini-concert on the crosswalk at Beverly Boulevard and Genesee Avenue. BTS performed a total of three songs: 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance,' and 'Dynamite.'

For those uninitiated, The Crosswalk Concert is one of the popular segments on the show where James Corden and his guests perform on a crosswalk while cars wait at a red light. BTS performed as part of 1000 episodes celebrations of the 'The Late Late Show'. Not entirely convinced about performing on the streets, all in good humour, of course, BTS surprised the general public and ARMY with their impeccable dance moves, flawless vocals and enigmatic stage presence as they took centre-stage (or should we say centre-street) to deliver a spectacular street concert, infusing fun and frolic to brighten up a sunny Los Angeles day!

Not just that, BTS also showed off their trademark comedy sprinkled with some generous Korean jokes, playing along with James Corden's chat show style humour. At this point, we are fully convinced that BTS members are in fact full-time comedians, part-time performers and all-time shining superstars full of wit, charisma and abundant talent!

You can check out the full video below:

