WATCH: BTS invites fans to celebrate 10th debut anniversary at Yeouido with official FESTA trailer

BTS just dropped a brand new trailer for the group’s upcoming 10th debut anniversary celebration. According to the official trailer, an event will be held at Yeouido Hangang Park in the following days after their anniversary to celebrate a decade of the group’s presence in the music industry. It offers more details about the BTS Presents Everywhere project.

BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA at Yeouido

The trailer swiftly launches over an upbeat background sound with the visuals going from a bunch of presents to the view of the city of Seoul to a building reflecting the definitive animal of the group- a purple whale and is followed by a letter sliding into an envelope with the BTS ARMY symbol and then moving to an ‘ON AIR’ board over a radio set-up. It finally turns into a large setting with the BTS symbol on top of a mountain of gift boxes tied with an ARMY ribbon as it breaks into a celebratory firework forming the number 10.

The final scene is perhaps depictive of all the fun that awaits the fans on June 17 at the Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, South Korea. It seems that the official trailer is an invitation for all the BTS fans for a day full of watching more of BTS at the park surrounded by fellow ARMYs, and a possible fireworks show. The many happenings in the official trailer follow the plans made by the group and teased in their 2023 BTS FESTA timeline.

2023 BTS FESTA and Take Two

BTS is preparing for a massive celebration of its 10th debut anniversary on June 13 and has already revealed many exciting plans including the BTS Presents Everywhere project. While it is said to be running from June 12 to June 25, painting the city of Seoul purple which is BTS’ representative color, this particular branch of it will be conducted in Yeouido.

Moreover, a new single from the group, called ‘Take Two’, will drop on June 9. Alongside that, BTS has teased member Jin’s episode for SUGA’s drinking talk show ‘Suchwita’ to be released on June 10.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS attains new milestone as 1st English track Dynamite MV crosses 1.7 billion views on YouTube