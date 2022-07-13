WATCH: BTS’ J-Hope brings the heat in the thrilling MV teaser for ‘Arson’
BIGHIT MUSIC released the first MV teaser for ‘Arson’.
On July 13, BIGHIT MUSIC released the first MV teaser for ‘Arson’ and it looks like J-Hope is gearing up to introduce his dark world through the song. The burning of the cars in slow motion, coupled with the dark bass and the thundering voice of J-Hope has us extremely excited for his comeback! The song will be out on July 15 at 9:30 AM IST (1PM KST).
Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC released the second set of concept photos for ‘Arson’ and he looks amazing in them. 'Arson' is a song about J-Hope's passion as he collides with the world and struggles at the crossroads of choice. Whereas the first concept photo of 'Arson' focused on J-Hope standing next to a burning car, the second concept photo shows a burned-out car and J-Hope wearing a tanned jumpsuit.
J-Hope is scheduled to release all the songs on his solo album 'Jack In The Box' on July 15th, and this album contains the aspiration to show a more mature image. Billboard announced on its official Twitter on the 12th (Korean time) that J-Hope's song 'MORE' was ranked 82nd on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on July 16, 2022. This is the second time J-Hope has entered the Billboard 'Hot 100' chart as a solo song. Previously, in 2019, he was ranked 81st in the bronze chart with 'Chicken Noodle Soup'.
J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under BIGHIT MUSIC. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018. The album was met with a positive reception from critics, and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the ranking at the time. He became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019, when his single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81 on the chart.
