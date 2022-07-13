WATCH: BTS’ J-Hope brings the heat in the thrilling MV teaser for ‘Arson’

On July 13, BIGHIT MUSIC released the first MV teaser for ‘Arson’ and it looks like J-Hope is gearing up to introduce his dark world through the song. The burning of the cars in slow motion, coupled with the dark bass and the thundering voice of J-Hope has us extremely excited for his comeback! The song will be out on July 15 at 9:30 AM IST (1PM KST).

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC released the second set of concept photos for ‘Arson’ and he looks amazing in them. 'Arson' is a song about J-Hope's passion as he collides with the world and struggles at the crossroads of choice. Whereas the first concept photo of 'Arson' focused on J-Hope standing next to a burning car, the second concept photo shows a burned-out car and J-Hope wearing a tanned jumpsuit.

J-Hope is scheduled to release all the songs on his solo album 'Jack In The Box' on July 15th, and this album contains the aspiration to show a more mature image. Billboard announced on its official Twitter on the 12th (Korean time) that J-Hope's song 'MORE' was ranked 82nd on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on July 16, 2022. This is the second time J-Hope has entered the Billboard 'Hot 100' chart as a solo song. Previously, in 2019, he was ranked 81st in the bronze chart with 'Chicken Noodle Soup'.

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under BIGHIT MUSIC. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018. The album was met with a positive reception from critics, and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the ranking at the time. He became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019, when his single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81 on the chart.

