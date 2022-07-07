WATCH: BTS’ J-Hope drops the awaited tracklist for upcoming album ‘Jack In The Box’

On July 7, BIGHIT MUSIC released the tracklist for his upcoming tracklist ‘Jack in The Box’ and we love that it has 10 songs in the album! The songs are ‘Intro’, ‘Pandora’s Box’, ‘MORE’, ‘STOP’, ‘= (Equal Sign)’, ‘Music Box: Reflection’, ‘What If…’, ‘Safety Zone’, ‘Future’ and ‘Arson’. The video itself was unique and had the elements of the dark turn that J-Hope will be taking on with the new album.

Previously, he dropped a cryptic video, showing him burning a candle with the word ‘Arson’ on it, signalling that the song would be the title track of the album. The pre-release track ‘MORE’ was a sneak-peek into the new concept that J-Hope has taken on, which is completely different from his usual sunny personality or his previous releases but as we enter a new chapter of BTS, we get to see new sides of our favourites as they reveal their feelings and thoughts in their work!

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under BIGHIT MUSIC. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018.

The album was met with a positive reception from critics, and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the ranking at the time. He became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019, when his single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81 on the chart.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope spoils title track ahead of 'Jack In The Box' release? Find Out

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the tracklist? Let us know in the comments below.