WATCH: BTS’ J-Hope drops exciting teaser for upcoming solo album ‘Jack In The Box’

On June 25, BIGHIT MUSIC took to Weverse to announce BTS’ sunshine rapper J-Hope’s awaited solo comeback ‘Jack In The Box’ as well as releasing an exciting and bright teaser. Read the full announcement below:-

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to announce the release of “Jack In The Box,” J-Hope’s solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album.

J-Hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album “Jack In The Box,” represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further.

Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album.

We hope that you look forward to ‘Jack In The Box’ and send j-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist.

Pre-released track release date: 1 PM, Friday, July 1, 2022 (KST)

Full tracks release date: 1 PM, Friday, July 15, 2022 (KST)”

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under BIGHIT MUSIC. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018.

The album was met with a positive reception from critics, and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the ranking at the time. J-Hope became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019, when his single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81 on the chart.

