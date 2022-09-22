WATCH: BTS’ J-Hope joins Crush for an electric ‘Rush Hour’ collaboration
It’s the Crush Hour!
BTS and Crush fans can rejoice as the two acts have come together to release a collaboration of a lifetime. Titled ‘Rush Hour’, the digital single off of Crush’s fourth mini-album ‘With Her’, the song hit the fans on September 22. A magical number in its sense of creation and bringing together the charm of the two versatile artists, soloist Crush and BTS’ J-Hope have brought their long running friendship to fruition.
It’s a funky beat channeling the two’s merger as they each bring a sense of top-notch artistry to the table. Hints of inspiration from J-Hope’s official solo debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ can be heard in the starting beats and we wonder if the two creations were made alongside each other.
‘Rush Hour’ infuses Crush’s crazy good vocals with J-Hope’s smooth rap flow. It further amalgamates a trendy dance with bits of influence from BTS’ ‘MIC Drop’ as was previously teased. An old-school diner vibe with cars and a dance crew in motion, the song is an easy listen and a definite addition to our weekend playlist.
Crush, who is gearing up for the release of his fourth mini-album ‘With Her’ dropped the surprise on his fans when he revealed his intentions of working with J-Hope for his first comeback since being discharged from the military. Dishing about their decision to work together, the ‘Beautiful’ singer said, “We've been talking a lot about music with each other for a long time. And while preparing for my new song, I realized that we shared similar goals and thoughts in terms of music. So I suggested him to join me."