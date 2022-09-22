WATCH: BTS’ J-Hope joins Crush for an electric ‘Rush Hour’ collaboration

BTS and Crush fans can rejoice as the two acts have come together to release a collaboration of a lifetime. Titled ‘Rush Hour’, the digital single off of Crush’s fourth mini-album ‘With Her’, the song hit the fans on September 22. A magical number in its sense of creation and bringing together the charm of the two versatile artists, soloist Crush and BTS’ J-Hope have brought their long running friendship to fruition.

It’s a funky beat channeling the two’s merger as they each bring a sense of top-notch artistry to the table. Hints of inspiration from J-Hope’s official solo debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ can be heard in the starting beats and we wonder if the two creations were made alongside each other.