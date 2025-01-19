WATCH: BTS' J-Hope leaves for Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 in a cool fit; fans cheer for him at the airport

On January 19, BTS boy band member J-Hope was spotted at the Incheon International Airport as he left for Paris, France. He is to attend the Paris Fashion Week from January 21 to 25 and set the stage ablaze at its charity event, Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 on January 23. Several fans crowded in the airport and cheered For J-Hope as the rapper was heading towards the aircraft.

Fans called out his name and encouraged him before his big, global act of Gala des Pièces Jaunes. The performance will be a part of his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. J-Hope, lovingly called Hobi, also reciprocated the fans' supportive gestures by waving at them enthusiastically. He also bowed at them and made a heart sign with his hands, aimed at them.

The BTS rapper is known for his sweet and gentle nature and he proved that once again by greeting fans warmly at the Incheon airport on Sunday. Fans quickly took to social media to share snippets of J-Hope's airport crumbs with the fans before taking his flight to France at around 10 a.m. KST. The fans even posted tweets wishing for J-Hope's safe trip and sending him love and luck for his upcoming performance.

At the airport, the BTS member looked cool in a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a beige furry jacket and a beige beanie. He also took to Instagram to post a picture of the bag he carried and the shoes he wore to the airport. He also took care of his safety by putting on a mask. He posted another Instagram story with a funny filter and wrote a text saying that he'll be back soon after a safe trip from Paris.

Advertisement

At the Paris concert, J-Hope will be joined by BLACKPINK's Rosé, and BIGBANG's G-Dragon. Owing to such a star line-up, the tickets for the concert were sold out within 7 minutes of going online on January 14, as per reports. The news of J-Hope, Rosé, and G-Dragon's performance at the event arrived only two days earlier and the fans at Paris made sure to not miss the update and be ready to book the tickets on time. This showcased the global dominance of K-pop in recent times.

The Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 is to be held at the Paris La Défense Arena, which has a seating capacity of 35,000. Earlier the event took place at the Accor Arena. This year a different venue has been chosen for its greater number of seats. Apart from preparation of his solo stage in Paris, J-Hope is also expected to return with new music in March.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘J-Hope effect’: HYBE stocks surge by 7.2 percent following BTS member’s new music and solo world tour announcements