WATCH: BTS’ J-Hope moves to the dark side in the sinister MV for pre-release track ‘MORE’

The pre-release track 'MORE' by J-Hope is definitely a ride and we got to see the dark side of the usually sunny rapper of BTS! The dark, almost emo rock inspiration can be heard in the instrumental as well as the lyrics and the head-banging chorus is truly an artwork. The song talks about his journey from nothing to a star as well as his love for music, which he is ready to do anything for. The MV isn't essentially creepy but it does keep you on edge, it did for us!

Previously, J-Hope had released the teaser for ‘MORE’. In the short video of about 15 seconds, a key with the word 'MORE' appears. As the light moves, the loosely placed key gradually becomes clearer, and the words ‘MORE’ as well as the release date are added to the video, ending the video. The second concept photo of the pre-released song 'More' creates a strong yet profound atmosphere just like the first, and the shoes reminiscent of Pierrot and J-Hope's charismatic eyes are impressive.

As implied in the title of his solo album, J-Hope contains his aspiration to break the existing frame and show his growth, and he will release all songs on July 15th following the pre-released song.

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, dancer, and record producer. He made his debut as a member of South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under BIGHIT MUSIC. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, ‘Hope World’, in 2018. The album was met with a positive reception from critics, and peaked at number 38 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making him the highest-charting solo Korean artist on the ranking at the time.

He became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019, when his single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81 on the chart.

