Watch BTS' J-Hope's priceless reaction on seeing fan getting proposed during HOPE ON THE STAGE send-off event

BTS member J-Hope successfully wrapped up his 3-day Seoul leg of his debut solo world tour on March 2, 2025. During the final day of his HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert, the K-pop idol witnessed an unexpected yet heartwarming moment– a fan getting proposed to at his send-off event. Fans were overjoyed by his genuine investment in the surprise proposal, declaring it "a win" for the lucky woman who said yes.

J-Hope was signing autographs for his fans and interacting with them after the show, when a male voice was heard saying, "Will you marry me?" Everybody present there, including the fans and the artist gushed at the happening. J-Hope looked pleasantly surprised as he went "woah woah woah!" And smiled heartily. He also clapped his hands and even jumped with joy. Showcasing a child-like innocence, the K-pop star's priceless reaction stole the show.

He was completely absorbed in the romantic moment and even waited for a while to hear her response. The clips of the event went viral on social media, and fans couldn't help but rave about how lucky the woman was. One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "she was the center of attention from both the men in her life!" Highlighting the emotional aspect of the special moment, they wrote, "she’ll never forget this moment AND neither will her favorite artist JHOPE because he is forever a part of her journey."

The send-off event became a memorable one for both the artist and the fan. The event is part of the 'Hope package', which is the most expensive package of the tour. While the reactions to the fan proposal were mostly love-filled, some fans jovially said if they were the ones getting proposed to in front of J-Hope, they would have said no. An X-user wrote, "if someone ever proposed to me in front of a bts member im saying no. Don’t try to marry me in front of the person im trying to marry!" Another exclaimed, "dude pick a better moment, I am fanning over another man here and you are interrupting.”