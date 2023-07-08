WATCH: BTS’ Jimin and SHINee’s Taemin have a jaw-dropping reunion as they move flawlessly to HARD

On the official social media accounts of SHINee, a video with the title 'HARD Like Crazy #HARDchallenge' was uploaded on July 7. The video shows Taemin and BTS' Jimin doing a test for SHINee's new melody 'HARD' in the training room at HYBE Building. The two, who are well-known as close friends in the entertainment industry, gave a powerful dance with ecstatic faces.

Particularly, because they are the main dancers for both groups, their moderation and graceful dancing skills attract attention. 'They are both so cute,' 'Seeing these two combinations again,' and 'It's been a while since I've taken on the challenge' were some of the enthusiastic reactions from viewers. They previously collaborated on a stage during the 2016 KBS Song Festival, which aired on December 29, 2016. On this day, Taemin performed All About You and Jimin performed LIE, his solo song, on their joint stage, which resulted in raucous applause. They were known as members of Friendship Paddings, a friendly entertainment industry gathering. The individuals include Taemin of SHINee, Kai of EXO, Jimin of BTS, Ha Sung Woon of Wanna One, Timoteo of Superstar, and non-celebrity Kwon Ho.

As per Spotify records, on July 5, 437 days after the making of his own profile, Jimin set another standard by unbelievable 1.4 billion surges of complete credits at the quickest speed among K-pop independent artists. With an increase of 400 million streams in just 44 days, Jimin set a Guinness World Record for the fastest 1 billion streams by a Korean solo singer on Spotify (May 22, 2023, only 393 days). The English rendition of 'Like Crazy' additionally recorded 159,324,284 streams, and the first track and English version consolidated 463,143,124 streams, making an astonishing record. With 17,199,785 streams, it had the most streams of any K-pop solo on the weekly chart.

