Watch: BTS’ Jimin leaves fans smitten with his angelic voice in the teaser of Angel Pt. 1 of Fast X

The South Korean septet, BTS, has been making headlines with its music and collaborations. And this time, it's Jimin who has left fans enamored with his soulful voice in Vin Diesel's Fast X OST. Jimin has lent his voice to the official soundtrack of the upcoming movie, Fast X. He will be collaborating with a group of renowned artists including Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for the song ‘Angel Pt. 1’. Fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating this highly-anticipated collaboration, with the teaser video already generating buzz on social media.

The teaser of Angel Pt. 1

Jimin's collaboration with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long, titled ‘Angel Pt. 1,’ is the main theme song for the upcoming film, Fast X. The teaser for the song, which has been shared on social media, features Jimin singing, "Angel, don't fly so close to me / I'm what you want and what you need." The song as having an addictive hip-hop beat, with Jimin's charming and attractive vocals adding to its completeness. The teaser showcases Jimin's mellifluous voice, which seems to be perfect for the song. The snippet of the song is enough to make fans yearn for the full track's release taking the internet by storm. Fans have praised Jimin for his amazing vocal range, with many calling him the angel of BTS.

NLE Choppa expressed his appreciation for collaborating with Jimin from BTS and called it an honor. He also added that he is excited about the beautiful crossover. Fans have taken to social media to praise Jimin's angelic voice on the song.

Fans: Voice of an angel

Fans have also been sharing their excitement about the collaboration between BTS and Vin Diesel. The Fast and Furious franchise is hugely popular, and fans are thrilled to see their favorite K-pop group collaborating with Hollywood royalty.

To this fans express their excitement, one fan wrote, "Jimin's voice is so angelic," while another commented, "Jimin is like an angel." A third user mentioned the upcoming release of "Angel Pt. 1" by Jimin, which has created a lot of buzz on social media, with "Jimin is Coming" also trending on Twitter.

