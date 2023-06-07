WATCH: BTS’ Jimin serenades ARMYs with live clip of hidden track Letter from solo album FACE

On June 7, BIGHIT MUSIC released the live clip of BTS’ Jimin singing his song Letter which is hidden in the album as a gift to ARMYs before celebrating their 10th debut anniversary. His silky voice, emotional lyrics and soft instrumental created a beautiful atmosphere and the gorgeous visuals was a welcomed addition. It is part of FESTA, a celebratory time for BTS and ARMYs as they recount the previous years before beginning the new year and they do so with various kinds of content.

Jimin’s achievements:

As per the most recent charts (as of June 10) declared by Billboard, on June 6, Jimin's title track 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'FACE', delivered in March, bested the Billboard. It charted for ten weeks in a row, finishing 66th on the Global 200 and 45th on the Global (excluding the US). Jimin contributed to the soundtrack to the film Fast X, Angel Pt. 1' (Feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE, and Muni Long) came in seventh place for Rap Digital Song Sales, 31st for R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, and 31st for Global (excluding the US). They also ranked 45th on the Global 200.

BTS’ FESTA:

The 20-second "BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido" video that was shared on social media offered a sneak peek at the festival's content. The video begins with a gift box and keeps on purpling whales uninhibitedly swimming overhead all over Seoul. The fandom ARMY receives an invitation, ON AIR lights up, BTS's official logo explodes, and fireworks to mark the 10th anniversary go off. The whale character is the part of the video that draws the most attention. The whale is a symbol that has a lot in common with BTS. One of the delegate melodies in which whales are straightforwardly referenced in the BTS discography is 'Whalien 52', a track from the fourth mini album 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2' that was released on November 2015.

