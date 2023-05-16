Watch: BTS’ Jimin sings of ‘breaking beautiful things’ for Fast X soundtrack Angel Pt.1

Jimin has once again contributed his sweet voice to an interesting number. When the announcement of the BTS member’s participation in the upcoming Fast & Furious franchise film came in, the fans began anticipating another smash hit. Jimin delivered with his high toned voice in harmony with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for 'Angel Pt.1'.

Jimin singing Angel Pt.1

On May 16, the BTS member shared a story on his Instagram account where he was spotted singing out to a beautiful skyline. Dressed in what appears to be a leather jacket, with his hair styled in a neat look, Jimin can be voicing along to his own song. His dreamy vocals call out,

”Angel Don’t Fly So Close To Me

I’m What You Want And What You Need

You Don’t Wanna Lose Those Wings

People Like Me Break Beautiful Things”

Jimin has been credited for the soundtrack, an official song for the film, ‘Fast X’. Following his appearance alongside member V for the track ‘Friends’ which was used as one of the theme tracks for 'Eternals' by Marvel, and his collaboration with friend Ha Sungwoon for the ‘Our Blues’ OST ‘With You’, the BTS member has earned a lot of praise.

About Jimin’s solo activities

The BTS member became the fourth member of the group to release his solo album following the likes of J-Hope, Jin, and RM. His first individual album ‘FACE’ alongside the title track ‘Like Crazy’ became famous globally, with the song creating history by debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot100 chart. Since then, the release has managed to stay on the Billboard charts for a record-breaking number of weeks and continues to be one of the most popular Korean releases of the year so far.

The track ‘Angel Pt.1’, a collaboration with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long, came as a welcome surprise to fans of the group and Jimin who have been eagerly waiting for any new music from the BTS members. With this being Jimin’s first solo international collaboration, the singer has once again proven his global influence.

Meanwhile, ‘Fast X’ will be released on May 19.

