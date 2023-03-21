WATCH: BTS’ Jimin stuns in first look at Like Crazy music video in new teaser

It’s time to go crazy over Park Jimin once again! The BTS member is set to be the fourth one from the group to embark on his solo journey following members J-Hope, Jin, and RM who have each had very successful debuts in 2022. Making it the first individual album release by a BTS member in 2023, Jimin will drop the album ‘FACE’ on March 24. It will be accompanied by a music video for the title track ‘Like Crazy’ and the first teaser for the song has now been released.

Like Crazy teaser

With a complete turnaround of his image, Jimin is offering a deeper look into his individuality this time around. First, with ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’, Jimin introduced his powerful performance side in the dark and artistic music video. Now the first look at what awaits the fans in ‘Like Crazy’ is here and it is everything they ever wanted and more. Jimin’s flamboyance is no secret and it has once again been displayed for the world to witness and admire. ‘Like Crazy’ is expected to be a completely different sound from that of the pre-release single which was more on the hip-hop and trap end.

The visuals of the music video are just as grandiose as one would expect for the highly anticipated debut of Jimin. It starts with a zoom out of his eye and proceeds to pan to a room with a flickering light, moving to a blue shade, hazy-looking setting.

About BTS’ Jimin's debut with FACE

Following the release of solo tracks like ‘Lie’ and ‘Serendipity’ in BTS’ full group albums as well as the release of his music ‘Christmas Day’ and ‘Promise’, all of which have achieved success in various forms, Jimin’s debut has been one of the most looked forward to events in K-pop this year. Jimin boasts a high-pitched voice that he has trained for over 10 years now, which has taken the lead on multiple tracks in the group’s releases so far. He also has a dancing background, known for his graceful moves, which we are expecting to see more of, during the album’s promotions. Recently, Jimin confirmed his appearance on fellow BTS member SUGA’s drinking show ‘Suchwita’, appearing as the guest for the 7th episode.

