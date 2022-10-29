WATCH: BTS’ Jin and Coldplay deliver an emotional performance for new single ‘The Astronaut’

Jin of BTS made a surprise appearance at Coldplay’s concert held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 28th. Jin appeared as a guest at Coldplay's concert in Buenos Aires on the same day and performed the first stage of his solo single 'The Astronaut'. When Jin took the stage after being introduced by Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin, the hall was filled with cheers. Some spectators were even seen covering their mouths with their hands in disbelief.

Jin and Coldplay:

On that day, Jin took his pink microphone and sang a verse of 'The Astronaut', then ran to the main stage and hugged Chris Martin. Jin released his solo single 'The Astronaut' on Octber 28th ahead of his enlistment. Chris Martin was directly involved in composing, writing, and performing the song. BTS and Coldplay worked together in September of last year when they released the collaborative song 'My Universe'.

The Astronaut:

'The Astronaut' topped the iTunes 'Top Songs' chart in 97 countries/regions around the world, including major music markets such as the US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada, until 9 am on the 29th. In addition, the music video of 'The Astronaut' after its release took the top spot in the popular video in several countries/regions such as Korea, the United States, Indonesia, Brazil and Egypt, and is recording 15.32 million views as of 9 am on the 29th. The actual album sold 709,954 copies based on the Hanteo Chart alone on the day of release.

Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' is an impressive song with the harmony of the pop rock genre's calm acoustic guitar and the gradually rising synth sound. In this song where you can feel the side of vocalist Jin, Jin's unique sensibility is refreshing and maximizes the dreamy atmosphere of the song.