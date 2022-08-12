WATCH: BTS’ Jin is an enthusiastic new employee in teaser clip for upcoming game collaboration

On August 10, fans received a surprise when BTS’ Jin starred in a short teaser clip, heading to the NEXON office for his first day as a new employee for the game MapleStory. Following this, MapleStory Korea released a new teaser on August 12, giving us an insight into Jin’s new job as a game planner!

As ARMYs are well aware, Jin is an avid fan of MapleStory, so it was no surprise that the BTS member was full of excitement and creative ideas when he got started with his “new job”. The teaser clip starts off with Jin showing up outside NEXON’s office. The BTS member goes on to introduce himself to the other employees, and promptly proceeds to unbox his welcome kit!

From taking a picture for his employee ID card to enthusiastically throwing himself into preparing for a presentation, Jin fully immerses himself in the desk job life. True to his nature, the BTS member prompts everyone around him to burst into laughter as he jokes in the teaser by announcing, “I will quit.”

The teaser ends by sharing Jin’s work schedule, announcing that episode one releases on August 16, followed by episode two on August 18. A behind-the-scenes clip is also scheduled to be released on August 25.

Watch the complete teaser for Jin’s new challenge as a game planner, below:

Previously, the game’s official account had teased this short series by sharing Jin’s ‘Resume’. The BTS member himself had also dropped hints by sharing a photo of his ID card for his new workplace, which showed him posing with the game’s characters.

Mapler, Kim Seokjin, sets off to work soon! Stay tuned for more updates.

